Heartbreak as beloved Felpham nursery forced to close

The building’s closure was already a foregone conclusion. Natural wear and tear meant the facility was fast becoming too expensive to repair, and inspectors had already decided to demolish the building, but staff were hoping to hold out until the end of the year in order to minimise disruption to this year’s cohort.

The closing date was brought forward, however, when it was discovered the building had shifted downwards on one side.

”The closure has been really difficult,” said Downview Nursery secretary Laura Walder. “Parents are absolutely devastated.”

Downview Nursery on Wroxham Way

The loss of the nursery has effected 90 families already booked to send their children to the facility, as well as hundreds of former students from its lengthy 25 year history.

“If they can find another setting, we can transfer their funding through, but ultimately it’s down to the parents if they want to keep looking, we’ve done all we can.

"We are going to go through with the transition scheme for the children who are already here, to help those that are moving on to school, do sol. We are also going to rent a hall and host a leaving party, which is what we would do normally anyway – we want to give them that at least.”

Despite the difficulty and despite the heartbreak of the families affected, Mrs Walder said she understands the need for the closure.

"The timing isn’t ideal, especially this close to the end of the year, but the safety of the children has to come first. We’ve done all we can to keep Downview open, but it’s just not an option.”

The news comes after parents and staff led an appeal for new facilities earlier this year. Despite their passionate efforts, Mrs Walder said the nursery is unlikely to re-open any time soon.

Any potential new facility, she explained, would have to be approved by Oftsted, but wait times range from six to 12 months. That means Downview would need to pay out for rent, wages and other overheads for up to a year without a reliable source of income. It’s an extravagance, Mrs Walder said, the nursery just can't afford.