Heartbreak as Hastings wildlife centre forced to cull birds due to avian flu

Government veterinarians visited the centre on June 23 after positive test results for high pathogenicity avian influenza (H5N1) in fledgling gulls.

The centre was forced to put all of the birds to sleep as part of measures to stop the spread of the disease. It has also been placed under a strict no admittance policy, meaning they are unable to accept any new animals.

A three kilometre Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place around the premises.

The deputy chief veterinary officer of the United Kingdom, Richard Irvine, said: “H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in rescued wild birds at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in East Sussex. These birds will sadly need to be culled in order to limit the risk of the disease spreading to other birds and to mitigate any potential risk to public health.

“Our sympathies remain with the centre staff and those with birds affected by this disease.”

A spokesperson for Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre said: "We’re devastated with this decision but the law is there to ensure this awful disease does not spread and infect other birds and so we have been working closely with the vets.

“Our staff and volunteers work day in and day out with our bird patients. We are all heartbroken and do not have words to explain how we’re feeling, so we please ask for your compassion and patience with us.

“Please be assured we have followed all bio security measures to protect our incredible bird patients from avian influenza. Sadly, this has been an unprecedented year in terms of the seriousness, extent and seasonality of this terrible disease.

"Staff and volunteers are being offered extra support during these times as unsurprisingly it has been incredibly distressing and upsetting for us all.”

“We thank you in advance for your understanding and appreciate your support. We can’t wait to open our doors again to do the job we all love so much.”