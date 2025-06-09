'Heartbreak' in urgent fight to save Horsham animal rescue centre

A couple who are fighting to save a Horsham animal rescue centre they have run for more than 25 years have spoken of their heartbreak over its future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff and Laura Santini-Bradbury have operated Holbrook Animal Rescue on land in north Horsham for decades but are being forced to move to make way for 2,750 new houses being built near them at the new Mowbray development.

The couple have applied to Horsham District Council for planning permission to build a new rescue centre with animal pens and runs, and associated buildings, along with a two-bedroom house, on land they own off Jackrells Lane in Southwater. But they have discovered – ‘heartbreakingly’ – that officers are recommending that the council should refuse their application at a meeting on June 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, in an urgent public appeal, they state: “We have just less than two weeks to help the local council see how much Holbrook Animal rescue means to us all, please support us!”

Holbrook Animal Rescue is seeking public support over its plans to move to a site in Southwater after being forced to move from its current premises because 2,750 new homes are being built there

Scores of people have already pledged support outlining how much the rescue centre has helped to find homes for countless animals – mainly cats and dogs but also larger animals such as ponies, goats and sheep – over the years. One said: “The number of animals in need of rehoming across the UK far exceeds the capacity of current rescue services. Holbrook has a longstanding and respected history of compassionate, professional rehoming work within the local community.

"The development of new infrastructure on this site [at Southwater] is essential to ensure the continuation and expansion of their vital efforts.”

Cliff himself says: “We are having to move because of the Mowbray development, the one the council said yes to, building 2,750 homes in the countryside … to allow thousands of houses to be built, making us move and then to tell us we can’t move to our own field is totally wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council has received 83 letters of objection raising concerns about increased traffic on nearby roads, the introduction of buildings onto a previously rural landscape, noise and light pollution and the displacement of wildlife.

Many of the objections are from people living nearby at Raylands Park caravan centre where the owners state in a letter to the council: “Raylands Park has been in existance for over a century and we have worked hard over the years to turn it into a haven of peace and tranquillity for visiting holidaymakers.”

In recommending the council to refuse planning permission, officers say: “The development, by reason of its siting and design, would be detrimental to the rural landscape character of the site and surrounding area, including the amenity of nearby Public Rights of Way and Jackrells Lane. In addition, the development would fail to result in substantial environmental improvements and reduce the impact on the countryside.”

But a total of 89 letters of support have so far been lodged with the council pointing out that Holbrook Animal Rescue provides essential services for abandoned animals and that the land at Southwater has been maintained and improved after previously being overgrown and neglected. Granting planning approval would, they say, ‘prevent the closure of a long-standing charity that benefits both animals and people.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in a message on social media, Cliff and Laura say: “We have a piece of land which is relatively close to our current home which we plan to minimally develop to enable us to continue helping as many animals in need that we can, whether it be as sanctuary animals or as rescues for adoption.

“Proximity is important, as you have all seen how much our volunteers and walkers provide to the rescue and animals, and this would mean our current volunteers and walkers could still continue their good work with us.”

They say that, up until now, they had received indications that the council would give their proposals the go-ahead. A decision is expected to be made on June 17.