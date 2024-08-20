Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Years on from the death of his son in a road traffic accident in Chichester, a heartbroken father says the county’s roads are as dangerous as ever.

Footballer Stephen Bernard was only 18 years old when he was killed in a car crash off the A27, near Chichester. It was November 2, 2005, and he had just started studying with the University of Chichester. Tributes came pouring in from friends, family, and team mates at Christchurch FC, where he was signed at just 16-years-old, and, shortly after, his father Tony launched a campaign to improve road safety across West Sussex, determined that no one should experience the same sort of loss.

In 2014, nearly ten years after his son’s death, he worked with this newspaper to call for tighter safety measures on West Sussex roads, and demand the closure of Nyton Crossing, where Steven was killed. Ten years after that, with the crossing still open, Mr Bernard says nothing has changed and lives are still at risk.

His concerns are reflected in West Sussex road fatality statistics, which are the highest they’ve been in almost ten years, creeping up from 21 in 2014 to 29 last year. “I just don’t want any other parents to find themselves in the same situation we did,” Mr Bernard said. “And unfortunately the road safety record in West Sussex isn’t great. I want to shed a light on it, because if it’s getting worse, something needs to change.”

Stephen was killed in a road traffic accident in 2005.

Responding to a request for comment, a National Highways spokesperson said: “England’s motorways and major A-roads are some of the safest in the world, but our ambition remains that no-one should be harmed while travelling or working on our roads.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility – it can’t be achieved in isolation. We continue to work with partners, organisations and road users to help us collectively to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on roads.

“Every road death is a tragedy and every serious injury a life changed. Road safety is our number one priority, and we will never cease to strive for the safest road network in the world.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council added: “Road safety is a primary consideration of all works on our highway network, with resources allocated for road safety schemes that target high-risk and high-severity sites. Alongside Sussex Police, we investigate the causes of all fatal road traffic collisions. We prioritise road safety action at locations where improvements are most likely to prevent collisions.”

Tony Bernard, says 'nothing has changed' after the tragic death of his son.

For Mr Bernard, who wants to see ‘tangible change’, that isn’t enough. He told Sussex World: “If they’re not going to close dangerous crossing points, they should bring the speed down, put rumble strips there to make people aware.

"It’s frustrating to still be here, still talking about this. Because you know you’re fighting the system, and the system doesn’t care til something happens to one of their relatives. For us, it’s too late. We’ve lost our boy, but we would never, ever wish that upon anybody, and if it happens again – that’s someone else’s boy or girl, or husband or wife.”