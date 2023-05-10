A heartfelt family tribute is being paid to a former leading Steyning retailer who was a leading light among a number of local organisations.

Former Sussex Meat Traders’ president David Richardson died on April 30 at Worthing Hospital surrounded by his family.

His wife Penny said: “He was always very calm and never stressed by anything. We have decided that his legacy to us should be: ‘Be More Dave’.”

David was born in Southwick in 1938 and attended Middle Road School. Later, he completed national service in the Navy and served on submarine rescue ships.

David Richardson

He later went on to become an active member of the community. He was a keen cine photographer and was a member of Albany Cine Club in Southwick.

Both he and Penny were keen ballroom dancers in their spare time.

David worked as a butcher in Shoreham and later in Steyning High Street before opening his own butchers shop in Upper Beeding.

At that time he was elected as president of Worthing Meat Traders’ Association and president of the Sussex Meat Traders.

Both he and Penny were founder members of the Steyning Camera Club and were both keen photographers.

David was also a keen bowler and was a member of Steyning Bowls Club and also played for Sussex.

He had an allotment in Steyning which he loved. “We are so pleased that our grand daughter has now taken this on,” said Penny.

After David’s retirement as a butcher he became a caretaker at Steyning Grammar School and later an exam invigilator there.

Right up until a week before his death he was working as a caretaker at Steyning Health Centre and he also carried out DIY jobs for local residents. “He never properly retired,” said Penny.

She and David enjoyed many trips around the world and recently took to cruising, particularly enjoying the Norwegian Fjords.

As well as wife Penny, David leaves sons Paul and Clive, grandchildren Kimberley, Ashley, Samuel and Isabel, and two-year-old great grand daughter Amelia.

