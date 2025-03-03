Heartfelt goodbye for Bognor Regis nursery manager as she steps down after 32 years at the helm

Students, staff, parents and colleagues wished a heartfelt goodbye to the manager of a Bognor Regis nursery manager earlier this week, as she steps down after decades at the helm.

In the 32 years since she assumed responsibility for Stepping Stones Nursery, in Bognor Regis, manager Lorraine Mellers has ushered the facility from strength to strength. Starting out with a ‘blank slate’ and trusted to build the nursery into something that could support children for generations to come, she watched Stepping Stones grow from a single empty building, to a fully-featured facility stretching across eight rooms, and capable of caring for children aged three months to five-years-old.

"It’s been an absolute privilege to manage Stepping Stones over the last 32 years, and none of this would be achievable without the support and dedication of all my lovely team, past and present,” she told the Bognor Regis Observer. “I absolutely love my job and remain as passionate as ever about the care and education we provide for all children and their families.”

32 years is a long time to do anything, and Lorraine says watching the Stepping Stones community take shape over the years is a huge part of what’s kept her on board. “We’re so connected to the local community here, and the campus has grown so much around us. We’ve got great ties with Southway and The Regis School and that’s really rewarding,” she said. “It’s always been so exciting here, with all the different projects going on, and the nursery was so popular; I just loved it right from the beginning. I never wanted to leave.”

Stepping away after such a long time at the helm had to have been hard, but Lorraine is confident she’s leaving the facility in good hands – with a team of staff every bit as passionate as she is. “It’s been a really hard decision, but I think the time is right. With the government introducing new funding, we’re inundated with places for children, and we’re looking at new builds for the future. We’re in the best place, with the best people we could possibly have.”