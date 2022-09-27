Heathfield car crash: Police calling for witnesses after woman taken to hospital following car crash on A267

Emergency services were called to the A267 at Little London Road, Heathfield at about 1.40pm on Tuesday (September 27), following a collision involving two vehicles near the junction with New Pond Hill.

Firefighters from Crowborough and Uckfield attended and say two people were extricated from their vehicles following the crash.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) crews attended at 1:50pm, where they helped to treat a female driver.

There are reports of a serious car crash in Heathfield this afternoon (September 27).

Sussex Police said the driver was taken by road to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed whilst the emergency services attended to the driver, but was re-opened once they left the scene at 3:35pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked by police to report it to them via email: [email protected] and quote serial 691 of 27/09.

