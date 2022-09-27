Heathfield car crash: Woman taken to hospital following car crash on A267

The Little London Road on the A267 was closed yesterday afternoon due to a crash involving two vehicles.

East Sussex firefighters from Crowborough and Uckfield attended and say two people were extricated from their vehicles following the collision.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said its crews attended the road at 1:50pm, where they helped other emergency services to treat the female patient.

There are reports of a serious car crash in Heathfield this afternoon (September 27).

The patient was then taken to hospital via road, the KSS said.

A spokesperson for the KSS said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) attended a female patient involved in a road traffic collision in Heathfield on 27th September.

"Our crew arrived on scene at 1:50pm where they worked with SECAmb, Sussex Police and the Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to help treat the patient who was taken to hospital by road.”

Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow….