Heathfield cyclist's anger at council after pothole smash

A Heathfield cyclist has hit out at the council over the ‘bad’ state of the roads after he nearly came off his bike when he hit a pothole.

Andy Archer was cycling along the A265 on bank holiday Monday, when his bike hit the five-inch deep hole opposite Greenviews caravan park.

Andy Archer with his bike and the pothole (inset). Photo by Peter Cripps

He told the Express: “I hit the pothole so hard on my bike I nearly came off in the middle of the road.

“It split both my tyres and damaged a carbon wheel – all in all about £1,000 worth of damage.

“The only thing I could have done was hit it or swerve it, and I couldn’t have swerved as the main road was so busy.”

Photo by Peter Cripps

The 55-year-old, who cycles around 150 to 200 miles a week, said he complained to the council after the ‘petrifying’ incident and was told to ‘just fill out a form’.

“It’s going to take them about 90 days to decide whether they’re going to pay up or not pay up,” he commented.

“I’m a victim of another council pothole on the main A265. The state of our roads are so bad.

“Fortunately I was only a mile away from home and I got someone to pick me up.”

Photo by Peter Cripps

He said it was not the first time he nearly came off his bike.

“I have nearly come off before due to loose gravel on the roads,” he said.

“I am just shocked at the state of the roads. My message to the council is to sort this out.”

Photo contributed

He continued: “Where’s the incentive for us cyclists to keep fit and cycle to work?

“People are always being encouraged to get outdoors and keep fit and cycle instead of drive but if the roads aren’t in a fit state, what can we do?”

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Our stewards carry out regular inspections of all the county’s roads and pothole repairs are carried out in response to their inspections and the reports we receive from the public.

“We have inspected this location after being contacted by Mr Archer and noted there are some small potholes forming between manhole covers owned by South East Water, whom we have notified of this issue.

“Since April 1, this year, we’ve fixed more than 10,000 potholes, but we only have very limited resources so have to prioritise work on those most in need of repair, according to national guidelines and county council policies.

“While the defects don’t meet these criteria at present, we will continue to monitor this section of road on a monthly basis.

“In the longer term, we are also planning a scheme which will see resurfacing carried out on this section of road in the near future, on dates to be confirmed.”