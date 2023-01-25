Edit Account-Sign Out
Heathfield retirement home resident 'believed to have dead for two weeks' before being found

A resident from a council-run retirement home was believed to have been dead in his room for at least two weeks before being discovered.

By Frankie Elliott
2 hours ago

Cleaners from commercial cleaning company Kingdom today (January 25) attended Mary Burfield Court to clean the flat where an elderly resident had passed away.

The man was believed to have been laying undiscovered for at least two weeks after his death. It is unclear who eventually discovered him.

Wealden District Council, who run the 69-flat retirement block, said: “We are saddened to learn about the recent death of a resident at one of our retirement courts. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on individual cases.”

Council protocol states that Court’s manager should make contact with each resident daily. Failure to do so should be followed by either a knock on the resident’s door. If there is no response, staff can make entry to the flat using the manager's master key.

One resident called the situation ‘an absolute travesty’.

Kingdom Cleaning and Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.

