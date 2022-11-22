Heathfield’s Christmas lights have been switched on with an all-singing, all-dancing 'switch on' ceremony at the town's fire station.

Mia Jeremy, winner of the Parish Council's colouring competition was the girl with her finger on the button on Friday, November 18 that sparked the celebrations. Competition runners up were Ida Moquadasi and Charles Puttick.

Fun started early as the town's Cake and Wine choir launched into tuneful Christmas favourites and it wasn't long before dozens of schoolchildren were dancing in the streets - joined by their mums and dads.

There was a well-attended craft market in King's Church and the Union Church organised Heathfield's first ever Christmas tree exhibition.

The town's shops threw open their doors as mince pies and mulled wine flowed and carols were soon drowned out by the healthy rings of tills. Men's Shed members did robust trading with their hand-made reindeer and candle holders. Music and entertainment were provided by the Heathfield Silver Band, Marco the Magician, East Sussex Dance Studios and Heathfield Youth Drama.

Few families left until they had satisfied the inner man – and woman - from drinks and food stalls around the High Street and Mill Road.

Everyone had been crossing their fingers for dry weather but the rain clouds cleared just in time.

Heathfield Parish Clerk Helen Johnson said: "This community event could not go ahead without the help from other community groups like the Bonfire Society and Rotary who provided volunteer stewards and signage, not forgetting Heathfield Fire Station who graciously provided the venue and help in every way they could."

