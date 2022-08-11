Heatwave: Earlier Hastings bin collections as temperatures soar

Bins will need to be placed out half an hour earlier than normal, meaning residents have until 6.30am rather than the usual 7am.
The change has been implemented due to the hot weather this week. Temperatures are expected to soar to 32° tomorrow (Friday, August 12) and a Level 3 heat alert has been issued for the region.
A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Due to the hot weather forecast for the rest of the week, our waste crews will be starting earlier.
“On your collection day, please place your bin out by 6.30am.
“Please help us by sharing this message on your social media and mentioning it to friends, family, and neighbours.”
The earlier bin collections should only be a temporary change as temperatures are expected to drop slightly next week.