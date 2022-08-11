Heatwave: Earlier Hastings bin collections as temperatures soar

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Council has warned residents that waste crews will be starting their collections earlier this week due to the hot weather.

Bins will need to be placed out half an hour earlier than normal, meaning residents have until 6.30am rather than the usual 7am.

The change has been implemented due to the hot weather this week. Temperatures are expected to soar to 32° tomorrow (Friday, August 12) and a Level 3 heat alert has been issued for the region.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Due to the hot weather forecast for the rest of the week, our waste crews will be starting earlier.

“On your collection day, please place your bin out by 6.30am.

“Please help us by sharing this message on your social media and mentioning it to friends, family, and neighbours.”