Residents in Hastings have been told to use less water by a water company amid the ongoing heatwave.

Southern Water sent out an email to all its customers today (Wednesday, June 14) urging people to cut back on use.

It said Hastings had used the equivalent of three Olympic-size swimming pools more water than normal on Saturday (June 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its email to residents, Southern Water said: “This week the demand for water has been extremely high in Hastings and this is putting pressure on supplies.

Southern Water said using a watering can to water the garden saves water

“We know when it’s hot it can be hard to save water as we all need to stay hydrated, keep our plants healthy and help the kids cool down. If water demand remains high and the hot, dry weather continues this may mean we will struggle to treat and supply your water fast enough to keep up with demand.

“Please help us by using as little water as you can throughout the hot weather so we can make sure there’s enough to go around and avoid restrictions later in the summer. Thankfully small changes really do make a lot of difference.

"Take a short shower instead of a bath (it uses much less water). Remember, keep it to four minutes and you could save money too. In fact, one minute less in the shower saves around 15 litres of water each time – over a year that’s around £75 off your energy bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keep a jug of water in the fridge, then you won't need to run the tap while you wait for the water to go cold.

Hastings used three Olympic-size swimming pools more water than normal in just one day, according to Southern Water

"Check your home for dripping taps or leaks - or if you see one out and about, report a leak to us.

“Avoid using hosepipes or sprinklers, which can use as much as 1,000 litres of clean water an hour. Re-use dishwater or water used to boil vegetables or pasta, and fill a watering can instead.

“Avoid non-essential chores, like washing cars and windows.

“Leave the paddling pool in the shed and visit a local beach or open air swimming pool instead. These can use up to 400 litres of water, almost a family of four's daily amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad