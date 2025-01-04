The freezing weather hit West Sussex in the first week of January 2010.

The story was reported in the County Times, on Friday, January 8, 2010. The front page piece by then County Times reporter Tim Harris said that at least six inches of snow fell over the town, with ‘hundreds of schools’ being closed along with shops and businesses.

The article said: “At least six inches of snow, described as the worst for more than 30 years, caused widespread disruption with a series of incidents on the roads and power failures reported across the area. With more snow forecast, Southern Rail, which had prepared for this week’s weather by drawing up a reduced timetable, said ‘severe disruption’ was expected.

“On Wednesday, trains were cancelled on the Arun Valley Line south of Horsham as well as between East Croydon, Oxted, East Grinstead and Uckfield and between Sutton, Epsom and Dorking. There were major delays between Three Bridges, Redhill and Purley. All Compass Travel buses were cancelled on Wednesday, although some services were running on Thursday morning. Metrobus also cancelled all its Horsham services on Wednesday and Thursday. As the first snow began to fall on Tuesday night, police were already warning drivers to expect ‘extremely treacherous’ conditions.”

The article said drivers who needed to travel were advised to take blankets, food, a flask of hot drink and a fully charged mobile phone.

1 . Snow in the Horsham District Traffic hazard, south of Cowfold Photo: Steve Cobb

2 . Snow in Horsham The front page of the County Times on on Friday, January 8, 2010 Photo: Steve Cobb

3 . Snow in Horsham Snow. South Downs. Bramber, The Street Photo: Steve Cobb