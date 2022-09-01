Heavy metal legend Doug Scarrett from Saxon joins Mid Sussex Radio for Rock on Tuesday

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenter Julie Holden and guest presenter James White chatted with Doug at the Burgess Hill based station for 30 minutes on air, playing three tracks chosen by Doug from the multi-million selling band’s back catalogue.

During the session Doug told the presenters and listeners that he had been in the band for 27 years of its 45-year history and said none of the members have any plans to quit.

The band is now working on new music for the follow-up to this year’s top 20 album Carpe Diem.

Julie Holden and Doug Scarrett from Saxon at Mid Sussex Radio

Heavy metal fans can see Saxon at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavillion on November 13.

The gig is part of a tour that will see them bringing Carpe Diem to 14 cities across the UK.

Diamond Head will also perform.

James White and Doug Scarrett from Saxon at Mid Sussex Radio