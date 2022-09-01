Heavy metal legend Doug Scarrett from Saxon joins Mid Sussex Radio for Rock on Tuesday
Mid Sussex Radio’s Rock on Tuesday show interviewed guitarist Doug Scarrett from heavy metal legends Saxon on Tuesday, August 30.
Presenter Julie Holden and guest presenter James White chatted with Doug at the Burgess Hill based station for 30 minutes on air, playing three tracks chosen by Doug from the multi-million selling band’s back catalogue.
During the session Doug told the presenters and listeners that he had been in the band for 27 years of its 45-year history and said none of the members have any plans to quit.
The band is now working on new music for the follow-up to this year’s top 20 album Carpe Diem.
Heavy metal fans can see Saxon at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavillion on November 13.
The gig is part of a tour that will see them bringing Carpe Diem to 14 cities across the UK.
Diamond Head will also perform.
People can hear the full interview soon at www.midsussexradio.co.uk.