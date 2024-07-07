Heavy traffic in Shoreham by Sea after accident leads to partial road blockage
Heavy traffic has been reported in parts of Shoreham by Sea this morning (July 07) according to the AA route planner.
The first reports came in at about 8.55am this morning, when it became clear that A259 Brighton Road Westbound after Kingston Lane was partially blocked following a crash.
Traffic seems to be recovering after a swathe of heavy delays, but motorists in the area should still expect some congestion, and may wish to find an alternative route.
