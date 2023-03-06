Help for traders in Pulborough whose businesses have been hit by major road closure

Shops and businesses in Pulborough whose trade has dropped off following the closure of a major road are to get help from Horsham District Council.

Many village businesses have been hard hit since the A29 was closed in December following a landslide.

Now the district council says it has come up with an economic support package. It includes extra signage to keep on-street parking available; two hours’ free parking in the village’s Lower Street car park; web and social media promotions for businesses; and funding for loyalty promotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it is also drawing up footfall monitoring and business impact figures to improve understanding of the trading issues.

Horsham District Council is offering help to businesses in Pulborough which have been hard hit since the A29 road was closed two months ago following a landslide

The council is working in partnership with Pulborough Parish Council, Pulborough Trading Association and Pulborough Community Partnership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Claire Vickers said: “We fully appreciate that this is a time of great anxiety for Pulborough’s workers and businesses, and as a council we are committed to doing all within our powers to make sure that the right economic support is rolled out as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traders in Pulborough are being offered help from Horsham District Council after their businesses were hit following closure of the A29 after a landslide in December

“We will continue to monitor the situation and amend the support package elements in place if required, ensuring that our local businesses can bounce back when this situation is resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thanks go out to all the various business-related partners who are helping us with this mission.”