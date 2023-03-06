Help for traders in Pulborough whose businesses have been hit by major road closure

Many village businesses have been hard hit since the A29 was closed in December following a landslide.
Now the district council says it has come up with an economic support package. It includes extra signage to keep on-street parking available; two hours’ free parking in the village’s Lower Street car park; web and social media promotions for businesses; and funding for loyalty promotions.
The council says it is also drawing up footfall monitoring and business impact figures to improve understanding of the trading issues.
The council is working in partnership with Pulborough Parish Council, Pulborough Trading Association and Pulborough Community Partnership
Council leader Claire Vickers said: “We fully appreciate that this is a time of great anxiety for Pulborough’s workers and businesses, and as a council we are committed to doing all within our powers to make sure that the right economic support is rolled out as quickly as possible.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and amend the support package elements in place if required, ensuring that our local businesses can bounce back when this situation is resolved.
“Our thanks go out to all the various business-related partners who are helping us with this mission.”
The A29 first shut on December 28 and has remained closed since then after mud and debris was strewn across the carriageway. West Sussex County Council says it is a ‘complex issue’ and is working to reopen the road as soon as possible.