Help needed to ensure next year's Hastings Jack in the Green event goes ahead

But there is already uncertainty over next year’s jack in the Green after Hastings Borough Council pulled the plug on funding, despite the fact that the four day event provides a massive boost to the local economy, with accommodation full and pubs and restaurants busy across the whole weekend.

This year’s event was the last to be guaranteed council funding, which helps pay for the toilets, stages and other facilities on the West Hill.

A spokesperson for the Jack in the Green committee said: “A massive thank you to everyone who braved the rain and helped support Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green.

"The Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green committee works tirelessly throughout the year and the support we received over this weekend makes it all worth it. However this weekend hasn't all been smooth sailing - first not enough water in the pipes and then too much water from the clouds.”

If you would still like to help support the event please check out our JustGiving page. With less people attending the event due to hotel/airbnb cancellations and poor weather, and the water situation meaning The Big Ceilidh, at the White Rock Theatre had to be cancelled, any donations are gratefully received.“Hopefully see you next year, Friday 2nd May - Monday 5th May 2025.”

