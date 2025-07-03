Help needed to find pub loving Hastings Old Town cat Beano?

Beano is a friendly cat who lives in Old Humphrey Avenue, off All Saints Street, close to All Saints Church.

He is well known for paying visits to local pubs also regularly makes an appearance at the church for services and organ concerts.

Owner Lynda Ridley said: “He is an outdoor loving cat who tends to stay out in the warm weather but always comes back regularly for his food. We last saw him at teatime on Tuesday and he is none of his usual haunts.

"He has, on a couple of occasions crossed the main A259 Bourne Road and then got himself lost in other parts of the Old Town, but due to him being well known we have always managed to locate him.

"Beano is very inquisitive and will go through any open door so please check your sheds and outhouses.

"He is a chunky boy who answers to his name and has a distinctive pal diamond shape on his shoulders. We are getting really worried about him so would be grateful for any news or information.”

If you spot Beano please call 07985 706522.