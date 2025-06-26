Help raise £500 to repair beloved village church tower in West Sussex

It's a local landmark.

Ten locals are strapping up their walking boots this year to raise money for Tillington Church’s beloved spire.

The church dates back to the 12th century, and the spire – which functions as something of a local landmark – was added by the Earl of Egremont in 1807, so it’s no surprise that both are in constant need of maintenance.

But, when work on the spire started earlier this year, contractors found a number of urgent issues: weeds inching through the brickwork, loose bricks and deteriorating mortar. Keen to keep their historic spire standing for yet another 200 years, ten locals – led by churchgoer Gerald Gresham Cooke – will be lacing up their walking boots to hike the 12 miles to Chichester next month.

They’re setting off on July 26, and hope to raise £500 from residents and visitors just as eager as they to keep history alive.

"Living opposite, I sweep the church path, I wind the church clock and, of course, we go to church every Sunday. So we feel very warmly towards it; anything I can do to help, I want to do,” said Gerald, who has lived in Tillington for twenty years.

"It’s a wonderful community to be part of, and the church is a big part of that. Because it’s such a landmark, we’re blessed to have about ten weddings every year there – people like to come and have their wedding in such a pretty church – it’s lovely in the sunshine.”

With the scaffolding already up, some other vital works have taken place too.”While it was up, we thought we should take advantage of it, and re-guild the faces of the church clock,” Gerald said. “So we’ve had the clock people come to take the faces away about six weeks ago, and they’ll be cleaned up and repaired and they should be back up in a week or so.”

The church has a history all its own, too. Visible from the A272, it’s often the first impression some visitors get of the village, and it’s been painted by the Romantic landscape painter John Constable, as well JMW Turner, his contemporary.

To donate to Gerald’s fundraiser, visit: https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gerald-greshamcooke-1