Help St Peter and St James Hospice create special festive moments today, for priceless memories tomorrow

Nick Keenan was diagnosed at the age of just 29 with brain cancer and had responded well to treatment. However, a few months after the birth of his twin daughters, his symptoms returned and his wife Victoria, realised they would likely only have one Christmas together.

“Fearing the worst, I realised that this could be both our first and only Christmas together as a family. And, if that was true, I was determined that it would be amazing.” - Victoria, Nick’s wife.

Nick was given less than a year to live after his diagnosis became terminal.

Nick and Victoria's daughters see their first Christmas Tree

St Peter & St James Hospice began to support Nick and when he lost the ability to speak, he started to write letters – to his wife Victoria, his friends – to every single person that meant something to him in his life. He also wrote birthday cards for each of his daughters, for Victoria to keep safe and give to them on every birthday until they reach the age of 30.

Nick was transferred to the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit and died there with his wife and mum beside him. Victoria says;

“Being with Nick, having the chance to make sure he was comfortable and had a peaceful ending – I’ll be forever grateful. We’ll always support the hospice – to make sure everyone can have the care we did and the chance to be with the person they love at the end of their life. If you can do the same this Christmas, it’ll mean more families like ours get the chance to spend that special time together – making memories they can cherish in the future, just like we do today and every day.”

Just £19 could pay for one hour of nursing care this Christmas for someone in the local community living with life-limiting illness, St Peter & St James Hospice provide palliative and end of life care to adults and their families and friends in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Lewes, Uckfield and surrounding villages. Help them make this Christmas one to remember for people that need their support.