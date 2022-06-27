Help us raise £250,000 for St Wilfrid's Hospice this weekend

Every pound you donate will be doubled on July 3 and 4

To mark the charity’s 35th year, for 35 hours it is holding an online fundraiser which will see every donation doubled by the hospice’s generous sponsors in a bid to raise a huge £250,000.

The fantastic fundraiser, supported by the Observer, will see an appeal for online donations via www.charityextra.com/stwilfrids/observer from July 3 to 4 with every donation doubled at no cost to you – meaning that if you donate £5 then £10 will go into the fundraising pot.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can donate whatever you can afford – even if it £1 – with every single penny being donated being used within our community.

Hospice Community team out on the road visiting patients

Laura Eastwood, head of fundraising at the hospice said: “If you are considering making a donation to support people with terminal and life limiting illness in your community, please donate to St Wilfrid’s Hospice now.

"As a charity that receives only a small NHS grant, we rely on the generosity of our supporters to provide vital hospice services. We can’t do it without you – thank you.”

Michael Scott, supporter of the hospice and the founder of Lazy Susan furniture company, has generously pledged £10,000 to the match funding pot.

Mr Scott said: “We were delighted to take the pledge for St Wilfrid’s as even one hour in their care can make the world of difference to a family experiencing the challenges of terminal illness. We’re looking forward to seeing the final tally in July to see just how much of a difference local business and our community can make when they come together.”

Nurses and doctors care for local people with life limiting and terminal illness

2002 marks 35 years of expert care and compassion from the St Wilfrid’s Hospice team who are based in Bosham but provide care and support across the whole Observer area. More than 60,000 people have been supported by St Wilfrid’s since its doors opened and at any one time St Wilfrid’s is supporting 325 patients, the majority in their home.

It says that while the immediate threat of the Covid-19 pandemic may be now be receding, St Wilfrid’s Hospice nurses, doctors and care teams are dealing with the aftermath of the biggest challenge they have seen in their 35-year history.

The hospice clinical teams are supporting more patients in crisis and younger patients with complex treatment needs. These far-reaching effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will impact the lives of so many in our community for months and years to come.

“Vital hospice care has never been needed more in our community,” explained Alison Moorey, the hospice’s chief executive. “The pandemic has made it more difficult to receive the healthcare appointments, treatment and diagnoses people need, at the time they need it. It is feared over 50,000 cancer diagnoses have been missed nationwide during the pandemic. As the immediate threat of COVID-19 reduces, here at St Wilfrid’s Hospice we will be dealing with the aftermath for local people for years to come. ”

The hospice staff provide end of life care, but also palliative care as well as support for families and patients both at the hospice and in the community with many people being seen in their own home.

Claire Magee, medical director said: “The pandemic has made us all cherish time with our families and friends. Here at St Wilfrid’s Hospice we support patients and their families and loved ones when they really need our care.

"Over 90 per cent of our care is given in people’s homes, and we are seeing patients with more complex treatment needs and patients who have received their diagnoses later. Our expert teams of doctors and nurses can only support these people thanks to your generosity.”