Henfield care home raises money with Red Nose Day challenges

Organised by Red Oaks deputy manager MariLou Carr, the residents donned their red noses and got stuck in to help raise funds for the cause on Friday, March 18.

Residents and staff cheered each other on as they began the fundraising challenge, with games including skittles, hula hooping, balance the bean bag, egg and spoon race and many more.

Red Oaks raised a total of £100 by completing the challenge, which will be donated to Comic Relief.

Staff at Red Oaks, Henfield, hosted Red Nose Day fundraiser for residents

MariLou said: “Taking part in Red Nose Day has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

Comic Relief spends the money raised by Red Nose Day to help people living tough lives across the UK and internationally.

Since its launch in 1988, Red Nose Day has become a British institution, with people across the country getting together to raise money at home, school and work, accompanied by a night of entertainment on BBC TV.

Red Oaks in Henfield is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. For more information, visit www.barchester.comhome/red-oaks-care-home

