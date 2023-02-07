Edit Account-Sign Out
Henfield: man charged with attempted murder following incident

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault in Henfield, Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
4 hours ago

Police said officers were called to a house in Henfield Common South at around 11.25pm on Saturday, February 4, to reports of two men having been assaulted.

A police spokesperson said: “Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries and have since been discharged.

“Lee Tidy, 23, of North Mead, Henfield, was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on 7 March.”

Police said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident but they have urged anyone who has information to come forward.

People can make a report at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Darwin.