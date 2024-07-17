Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Villagers in Henfield gathered to honour the life and legacy of ‘friend to many’ Malcolm Eastwood with a special walk from Henfield Common to Sussex Prairie Gardens.

The event celebrated Malcolm’s significant contributions to the local community as a parish councillor, district councillor, and dedicated citizen. His passing was deeply felt by the village where he was known as a devoted husband, father, and friend to many.

The memorial walks, which took place on Sunday (July 14) not only commemorated Malcolm’s life but also raised funds for the brain tumour charity ‘brainstrust.’

Malcolm was an avid walker, often seen with his dogs exploring the common, part of the route for the village tribute. He played a crucial role in developing documented circular walks throughout Henfield, showcasing the village’s beautiful landscapes and views and Sunday’s event was deemed a fitting tribute to a man who had boundless energy and a deep love for the village.

'Friend to many' Malcolm Eastwood

Fundraiser organiser Gillian Perry said: "brainstrust was chosen because our much-respected chairman of the parish council, Malcolm Eastwood, suffered a rapid decline and passed away due to a brain tumour. His family needed more support at each stage and felt that counselling would have helped.

"They were recommended brainstrust by a local person whose daughter also died of a brain tumour and spoke very highly of the charity's work. Malcolm’s family chose brainstrust because they needed the type of support it offers.”

Those who took part in the memorial walk later said that they had a great time and the Soho Village Jazz Band playing at the Prairie Gardens to greet them was a jolly addition.