Henfield youth group given opportunity to reach potential

The charitable foundation has equipped Henfield Youth Club with four new computers and provided funding to cover the cost of essential software upgrades to existing equipment.

The grant has been awarded with the vision that it will provide the young people who attend Henfield Youth Club with the equipment and skills they need to reach their full potential as they can use the computers for CV writing, job searches and applications.

One of the IT experts from Focus Group volunteered to deliver IT training to young people at the club, covering the knowledge and skills needed to maximise the benefits of the new equipment and how to maintain the technology.

Elaine Goodman, trustee at Focus Foundation, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to support Henfield Youth Club. It’s been a challenging couple of years for young people, with ongoing disruption to education, training and personal development experiences. So now – more than ever – they need the tools, motivation and support to build the confidence they need to move into further education, training opportunities and career pathways.”

Henfield Youth Club owner Debbie Slaughter said: “We are really grateful to Focus Foundation for their support in this project. It has given our members a fantastic understanding of how computers are put together, which is a brilliant educational experience. We have been able to upgrade our very outdated systems, giving the young people the opportunity to use them for homework, research and not to mention fun playing their games! Mark has been brilliant with our young people, patient and informative. They have loved it.”

Focus Foundation is a fundraising and grant-giving charity, part of the Focus Group – a leading UK provider of essential business technology.