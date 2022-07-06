Hens saved from slaughter to be rehomed at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare this weekend

The British Hen Welfare Trust is to host a rescue hen rehoming day at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. Offering a ‘cluck and collect’ service for the 18-month rescued hens who would otherwise go to slaughter.
The hens, while still laying, are deemed no longer commercially viable and are sourced from farms with caged, bar or free-range egg production.
George Shaw, a volunteer for the British Hen Welfare Trust, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have created a huge surge in demand for ex-commercial laying hens, and the BHWT has risen to the task, responding safely, compassionately, and efficiently.
“The ‘cluck-and-collect’ rehoming process whilst allows the Trust to save hens and place them into hen-friendly homes once again. Our nationwide network of pop-up rehoming locations is now open and our hundreds-strong volunteer team is fully engaged, rehoming thousands of hens each rehoming weekend.”
The COVID-19 lockdown saw a surge in the numbers of Brits looking to keep chickens and, due to the British Hen Welfare Trust, around 60,000 commercial hens are enjoy a free-range retirement each year – with 12,000 people discovering the pleasure of hen keeping every year.
To adopt rescue hens, re-homers need to complete an online registration.
This includes sending photographic evidence of their suitable free-range, fox proof accommodation and shelter for the hens.
Adopters are required to keep a minimum of three hens, as they are social animals and are happiest as part of a small flock.
A suggested donation of £5 contributes to the Trusts overheads and educational programmes.