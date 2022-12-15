Here are 14 reasons why Hastings is the ‘seventh-happiest place to live in Sussex’

4. Hastings Week

The week marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings with a celebration of the town's rich history and diverse culture. The celebration sees the return of the Classic Car Show and the National Town Criers' Championship. There are also many guided heritage and history walks that take place throughout the week, in addition to a reenactment of the Battle of Hastings where 500 reenactors recreate the conflict. This is all culminates with the bonfire celebrations as the week comes to an end.

Photo: Roberts Photographic