Roast Dinner Day is on November 4 in the UK

Here are the best roasts in East Sussex according to Trip Advisor

There is nothing more British than a Sunday roast, and there is nothing we Brits love more than a roast, except for David Attenborough, of course. So to celebrate Roast Dinner Day (November, 4) here is a list of the best roasts in East Sussex.

By Joss Roupell
4 minutes ago

Fear not roast radicals, here the list for your every weekend. Never again shall you suffer watery gravy, soggy potatoes, and, dare it be said…. dry meat.

Never need you stumble into one of East Sussex’s fine establishments and be on the receiving end of a mishmash of meodicrety, an assortment of awfulness, a smorgasbord of... you get the point.

See our list of the best places for a roast dinner in our county.

1. James Cuthbertson's pub The Lockhart Tavern, in The Broadway Haywards Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR2103162

Photo: The Lockhart Tavern

2. The Poet at Matfield

Photo: Google

3. The Oak Barn, Burgess Hill

Photo: Google

4. The Old Mill, East Grinstead

Photo: Google

Sunday roastDavid Attenborough
