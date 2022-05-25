Here are the Hastings, St Leonard's, Rye, and Battle properties sold recently auction

The auction, held by Clive Emson Auctioneers, listed 112 lots available to bid on.
One property, a two-storey maisonette at 147A Emmanuel Road, located in a residential area close to Hastings town centre, was sold for £125,000 leasehold.
Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: "The property requires refurbishment and once enhanced, will be considered ideal for investment or owner occupation.”
A second-floor one-bedroom flat needing improvement at 2C Nealbrook House in Tower Road, St Leonards, offered jointly with Philcox, Cuddington & Mitchell, went under the gavel at £76,001 after strong bidding.
On the outskirts of nearby Rye, land with potential extending to 1.6 acres west of Udimore Road, which was listed with a £110,000 freehold guide price, was sold prior to the auction.
Mr Milne said: “It is thought that the land may offer potential for future development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
Whiteland Wood at Sedlescombe near Battle, which was offered jointly with Ted Handley & Co, did exceptionally well – selling for £39,000, well above the freehold guide price.
Chris added: “Land, especially woodland, does well at Clive Emson auctions and this parcel – 5.74 acres and accessed from a footpath from Sedlescombe and also from Vicarage Lane, Westfield – was no exception.”
Competitive bidding saw a 0.10-acre parcel of land rear of 1 Brackendale in a residential area on the outskirts of Hastings sell for £31,000 – more than double the guide price.