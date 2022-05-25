Here are the Hastings, St Leonard's, Rye, and Battle properties sold recently auction

The auction, held by Clive Emson Auctioneers, listed 112 lots available to bid on.

One property, a two-storey maisonette at 147A Emmanuel Road, located in a residential area close to Hastings town centre, was sold for £125,000 leasehold.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: "The property requires refurbishment and once enhanced, will be considered ideal for investment or owner occupation.”

A second-floor one-bedroom flat needing improvement at 2C Nealbrook House in Tower Road, St Leonards, offered jointly with Philcox, Cuddington & Mitchell, went under the gavel at £76,001 after strong bidding.

On the outskirts of nearby Rye, land with potential extending to 1.6 acres west of Udimore Road, which was listed with a £110,000 freehold guide price, was sold prior to the auction.

Mr Milne said: “It is thought that the land may offer potential for future development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Whiteland Wood at Sedlescombe near Battle, which was offered jointly with Ted Handley & Co, did exceptionally well – selling for £39,000, well above the freehold guide price.

Chris added: “Land, especially woodland, does well at Clive Emson auctions and this parcel – 5.74 acres and accessed from a footpath from Sedlescombe and also from Vicarage Lane, Westfield – was no exception.”

Competitive bidding saw a 0.10-acre parcel of land rear of 1 Brackendale in a residential area on the outskirts of Hastings sell for £31,000 – more than double the guide price.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country.

Clive Emson’s next online auction is on Thursday, June 16. Lot entries close today (May 24), with the online catalogue released on May 28.

