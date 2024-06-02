Here are the Sussex beaches to visit during the hot weather this Sunday – and the one to avoid

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 09:53 BST
The early summer weather is set to remain hot in Sussex today, according to the Met Office.

It is expected that temperatures will remain at about 17-18°C throughout the county this weekend with dry conditions for the next few days. The temperatures should start to drop at about 7pm today so people have lots of time to make the most of the sunshine.

If you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?

We have picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet.

1. Brighton Beach

Photo: Jon Rigby

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea.

2. Hastings and St Leonards

Photo: staff

This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping.

3. Eastbourne beach

Photo: Google Street View

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers.

4. South Lancing

Photo: Steve Robards

