With King Charles III’s coronation taking place on Saturday May 6, celebratory street parties are taking place all over the UK – and Arun District is no exception.
To keep residents informed, Arun District Council have released a full list of road closures and street parties in the area. Applications to host a street party have now closed but, with events taking place all over the area, there should be no lack of things to do – and those who missed out on the chance to apply for a street party can always organise a street meet, which do not require road closure approval from the district council.
The full list is as follows:
- Weavers Hill – Angmering – 7 May
- Maltravers Street – Arundel – 8 May
- Highbridge Close – Arundel – 7 May
- Spinney Walk – Barnham – 7 May
- Elmwood Avenue and Highcroft Gardens – Bognor Regis – 7 May
- Aldwick Gardens – Bognor Regis – 7 May
- Nelson Road – Bognor Regis – 7 May
- Stratton Court – Bognor Regis – 7 May
- Vermont Way – East Preston – 7 May
- Flansham Park – Felpham – 6 May
- Steep Lane – Findon Village – 7 May
- West Head – Littlehampton – 7 May
- Buttermere Way – Littlehampton – 7 May
- Mantling Road – Littlehampton – 7 May
- Juniper Close – Middleton-on-sea – 7 May
- Edwen Close – Pagham, Bognor Regis – 7 May
- Tennyson Avenue – Rustington – 6 May
- Hawley Road – Rustington – 7 May
- Dairy Lane – Walberton – 7 May
- The Meadows – Walberton – 6 May