Here is every coronation street party taking place in Arun District

Here’s a full list of all the street parties taking place in Arun District

By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

With King Charles III’s coronation taking place on Saturday May 6, celebratory street parties are taking place all over the UK – and Arun District is no exception.

To keep residents informed, Arun District Council have released a full list of road closures and street parties in the area. Applications to host a street party have now closed but, with events taking place all over the area, there should be no lack of things to do – and those who missed out on the chance to apply for a street party can always organise a street meet, which do not require road closure approval from the district council.

The full list is as follows:

King Charles III will be formally coronated on May 6. Photo: Getty images Dan Kitwood / Staff
King Charles III will be formally coronated on May 6. Photo: Getty images Dan Kitwood / Staff
  • Weavers Hill – Angmering – 7 May
  • Maltravers Street – Arundel – 8 May
  • Highbridge Close – Arundel – 7 May
  • Spinney Walk – Barnham – 7 May
  • Elmwood Avenue and Highcroft Gardens – Bognor Regis – 7 May
  • Aldwick Gardens – Bognor Regis – 7 May
  • Nelson Road – Bognor Regis – 7 May
  • Stratton Court – Bognor Regis – 7 May
  • Vermont Way – East Preston – 7 May
  • Flansham Park – Felpham – 6 May
  • Steep Lane – Findon Village – 7 May
  • West Head – Littlehampton – 7 May
  • Buttermere Way – Littlehampton – 7 May
  • Mantling Road – Littlehampton – 7 May
  • Juniper Close – Middleton-on-sea – 7 May
  • Edwen Close – Pagham, Bognor Regis – 7 May
  • Tennyson Avenue – Rustington – 6 May
  • Hawley Road – Rustington – 7 May
  • Dairy Lane – Walberton – 7 May
  • The Meadows – Walberton – 6 May
