Here is every Coronation street party taking place in Chichester District

With King Charles III’s coronation taking place on Saturday May 6, celebratory street parties are taking place all over the UK – and Chichester District is no exception.
To keep residents informed, Chichester District Council have released a full list of road closures and street parties in the area. Applications to host a street party have now closed but, with events taking place all over the area, there should be no lack of things to do. Meanwhile, those who missed out on the chance to apply for a street party can always organise a street meet, which do not require road closure approval from the district council.
A full list of street parties and road closures is below:
- East Lavant Coronation Street Party – Lower Rd between Fordwater Road and Shop Lane, Lavant – Sunday 7 May, 8am-6pm
- Armadale Road Coronation Street Party – Armadale Rd, Chichester – Sunday 7 May, 12pm – 9pm
- The Avenue Coronation Street Party – The Avenue, Chichester, between The Lane and The Drive – Sunday 7 May, 10.30am – 6pm.
- Easebourne Coronation Street Party – Vanzell Rd, Easebourne – Sunday 7 May, 9am – 10pm
- The Drive Coronation Street Party – The Drive, Southbourne, from First Ave. to Second Ave – Sunday 7 May, 13pm – 7pm
- Whyke Lane Coronation Street Party – Whyke Lane, Chichester, from Grove Road to Old Bakery Gardens – Monday 8 May 12pm – 9pm
- Midhurst King’s Coronation Celebration – Church Hill, Red Lion Street, Knockhundred Row, Market Square – Saturday 6 May 8am – 8pm
- Coronation Big Lunch Street Party (Westbourne Parish Council) – Church Road and Church View – Sunday 7 May, 11am – 4pm
- King’s Coronation Celebrations Event (Petworth Town Council) – Market Square & Golden Sq from Damer’s Bridge to Market Square – From midnight on Saturday 6 to midnight on Sunday 7
- Coronation Party – Stavely Gardens, Chichester – Sunday 7 May, 11am-7pm
- King’s Coronation Street Party (Heyshott Parish Council) – Heyshott Street from Moor Farm to Glebe Cottage – Sunday 7 May, 8am – 8pm
- Street Party – The Hole in The Wall, St Martins Street – Sunday 7 May, 8am-20pm.
- Kings Coronation Street Party (East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council) – Cakeham Road, East Wittering – Monday 8 May 7am – 7pm
- Coronation of King Charles III (Plaistow and Ifold Parish Council) – Loxwood Roadd from Common House Lane to The Street/Dunsfold Road – Monday 8 May 12pm – 5pm
- Barker Close Street Party – Barker Close – Monday 8 May 2023 1pm – 5pm
- Borden Lane Street Party – Borden Lane – Saturday 6 May, from 1pm to 7pm
- Village Coronation Picnic Lunch – East Harting Street – Sunday 7 May, 11.30am – 6pm