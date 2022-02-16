Here is how families from Hastings, Rye, Battle and Bexhill can take part in Channel 5 TV show

Viacom Studios is currently making a second series of Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout and producers are very keen to hear from families in the 1066 Country area.

A spokesman for the show said: “In the second series, Nick will visit a wide range of different properties across Britain from sprawling country cottages to classic town houses and even city apartments. Nick will offer families a life changing deal, ditch at least half of your clutter and he and his talented design team will deliver their half of the bargain, a stunning top to toe home makeover.

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout. Picture by Kevin Baker / Viacom SUS-220216-115006001

“Nick is rescuing families across Britain who are crushed by their clutter. Homes that look fine on the outside, but are swamped on the inside – drab, unloved and undervalued.

“We’ll strip our families’ homes bare and reconstruct their house room by room. We help them part with precious memories and ditch a lifetime of junk. We will watch as they dig out family heirlooms that they haven’t seen for years and will help them repurpose old and faded items into beautiful new pieces to fall in love with all over again. We will also encourage them to make a bit of cash from unloved possessions by selling to neighbours and friends or further afield.”

