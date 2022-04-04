Here is when work on 208 new Hastings homes starts

Optivo recently got planning permission by Hastings Borough Council to build the homes after agreeing a deal to buy land at Holmhurst St Mary, on The Ridge.

Construction on the £57m development, which will consist of 208 homes, is due to start in autumn this year.

Optivo said it will be working alongside south east community creator Thakeham to deliver the housing, which will be split between affordable rent and shared ownership.

Optivo will start construction of 208 new homes on land at Holmhurst St Mary later this year SUS-220404-114126001

The new homes will be a combination of 31 one- and two-bed apartments across two blocks and 177 two, three and four-bed family houses.

There will be a pocket park which will provide a recreational, green space for residents, along with a residential square among the new homes, Optivo said.

It added the plans including landscaping, footpaths and benches, and that a Grade II listed statue of Queen Anne will be showcased, a monument that Thakeham will restore.

Richard White, executive director for development and sales at Optivo, said: “We’ve over 4,400 homes in Hastings and this exciting development shows our continued commitment to the area.

“Shifting to a more land-led development means we and our residents will have greater control over the design and quality of our new homes.

“We’re building places where people want to live and we’re looking forward to delivering another thriving, sustainable neighbourhood.”

Rob Boughton, Thakeham CEO, said: “These new homes are significant locally and will help to further meet the need for affordable homes in East Sussex. We know that, together with Optivo, we can make a real difference to the lives of people in the Holmhurst St Mary area.

“We have already worked together on other sustainable developments in the south east. The completed development in Hastings will be hard wired so that, in the future it will be possible to retro-fit batteries to store electricity generated via other sources.

“We are also very pleased to be providing electric car charging points across the development.

“We hope the landscaping, space and walkways at Holmhurst St Mary will give even more people the chance to enjoy the area including an historic sculpture restored to former glories.”

The housing is due to be delivered over phases from autumn 2023 and is expected to complete in spring 2025, Optivo said.

In addition to restoring the Queen Anne monument, Thakeham and Optivo have confirmed they will be employing up to 40 apprentices and trainees on site across the duration of the construction contract.

