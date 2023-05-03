Here's a list of the Coronation events taking place in Hastings, Bexhill and Rye across the weekend

3 . Retail Volunteer Taster Day - Monday, May 8

Barnado's in Hastings is hosting a Retail Volunteer Taster Day as part of the Big Help Out. The charity shop is inviting residents to experience a day in one of the stores, sorting through donations, preparing items to be sold or even making the shop look fantastic. The stores sell lots of great donated and new goods to help raise vital funds to make a real difference to disadvantaged children, young people and families across the UK. Barnado's is situated at 23 Queens Road, TN34 1QY. Photo: Google Street View