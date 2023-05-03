Here's a list of the Coronation events taking place in Hastings, Bexhill and Rye across the weekend

With the King’s Coronation set to take place this weekend, here’s a list of the events you should be aware of if you want to join in with the celebrations.
The historical event will bring together many Sussex residents as they celebrate the Coronation of the new King.
From Coronation Big Lunches and street parties to volunteering your time to take part in the Big Help Out, there are lots of ways to mark and celebrate the Coronation weekend.
Take a look below to see the celebratory events taking place in Hastings, Bexhill and Rye.
Full information on the events happening across the country can be found on the official government website: https://coronation.gov.uk/.
1. Hastings, Bexhill and Rye Coronation celebrations
2. Bexhill Medieval Pageant - Monday, May 8
A free to attend medieval pageant is being held on the Bank Holiday Monday, complete with a knight's tournament, living history groups, music and dance from the period, archery, wolves, Morris Dancing and a market. It will take place on the De La Warr Lawns in Bexhill, TN40 1DP. Photo: UGC
3. Retail Volunteer Taster Day - Monday, May 8
Barnado's in Hastings is hosting a Retail Volunteer Taster Day as part of the Big Help Out. The charity shop is inviting residents to experience a day in one of the stores, sorting through donations, preparing items to be sold or even making the shop look fantastic. The stores sell lots of great donated and new goods to help raise vital funds to make a real difference to disadvantaged children, young people and families across the UK. Barnado's is situated at 23 Queens Road, TN34 1QY. Photo: Google Street View
4. TS Hastings beach clean - Monday, May 8
TS Hastings will be joining together with volunteers to clean a section of Hastings beach. The event takes places from 10am to 2pm. Registered on the day at TS Hastings Sea Cadets, Cinque Ports Way, TN38 0FD. Photo: Google Street View