Here's all you need to know about Remembrance Day in Bognor Regis for 2023

With Remembrance Weekend coming up, here’s everything you need to know about the celebrations which are set to take place in Bognor Regis on Sunday (November 12).

This year’s service, supported by the Ex-Service Associations, St Wilfrid Church, and The Salvation Army, will start at 10.30am.

The main parade will form up on Clarence Road and march down to the war memorial outside the town hall, where the two minutes silence will be held and a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

In order to make way for the parade, several roads will be closed from 10.30am to 11.am, the Town Council has confirmed. Roads that are scheduled to close are: Belmont Street (from the junction of York Road to the junction of Albert Street), Clarence Road (from the car park to the junction of High Street) and Sussex Street.