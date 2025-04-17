Here's all you need to know about supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend
From Marks and Spencer to Lidl, here’s a list of all the supermarket opening times over the Bank Holiday weekend (April 18 – 21).
Waitrose, Via Ravenna PO19 1RD
Good Friday – 8am-8pm
Easter Sunday – Closed
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Sainsbury’s Westhampnett Rd, PO19 7YR
Good Friday – 7am to 10pm
East Sunday – Closed
Easter Monday – 8 am to 8pm
Tesco Extra, Fishbourne Rd E, PO19 3JT
Good Friday – 6am to 10pm
Easter Sunday – closed
Easter Monday – 8am to 6pm
Marks and Spencer Foodhall, Portfield Retail Park, Church Rd, West Hill, PO19 7YH
Good Friday – 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday – Closed
Monday – 8am to 8pm
Lidl, Unit 1 Westhampnett Rd PO19 6EX
Good Friday – 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday – closed
Monday – 8am to 8pm