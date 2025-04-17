Here's all you need to know about supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:12 BST
Shopping over the Easter weekend but not sure what’s open? We here at Sussex World have got you covered.

From Marks and Spencer to Lidl, here’s a list of all the supermarket opening times over the Bank Holiday weekend (April 18 – 21).

Waitrose, Via Ravenna PO19 1RD

Good Friday – 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s Westhampnett Rd, PO19 7YR

Good Friday – 7am to 10pm

East Sunday – Closed

Easter Monday – 8 am to 8pm

Tesco Extra, Fishbourne Rd E, PO19 3JT

Good Friday – 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 8am to 6pm

Marks and Spencer Foodhall, Portfield Retail Park, Church Rd, West Hill, PO19 7YH

Good Friday – 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday – Closed

Monday – 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Unit 1 Westhampnett Rd PO19 6EX

Good Friday – 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Monday – 8am to 8pm

