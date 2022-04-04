Here’s how £50k grant for Hastings Country Park will be spent

The Friends of Hastings Country Park and Groundwork South, with the support of Hastings Borough Council, were successful in submitting a bid which it says will benefit more than 1,000 local people.

The project, which launches in June, will fund more than 70 free activities and develop a conservation team.

The Bale House and Friends of Hastings Country Park will also host an art exhibition in June 2023, showcasing works by local people created in the Jubilee year in the Country Park.

Andrew Colquhoun, chair of the Friends of Hastings Country Park, said: “This generous grant for our partnership with Groundwork South is an exciting opportunity to bring together the local community to develop new skills to support nature conservation in our most important Local Nature Reserve and to create artworks there which will last way beyond the Jubilee year.”

Shelley Pletsch, the Hastings programme manager for Groundwork South, added: “We’re looking forward to offering local residents a chance to get involved with their local Country Park through fun and engaging activities.

“The Jubilee Fund with allow people from all walks of life to get to know Hastings Country Park and learn about its rich diversity and heritage.”

Murray Davidson, environment and natural Resources Manager for Hastings Borough Council, said: “This grant is great news for Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve, and for the local community. Many of these nature conservation skills have been with us for generations and it is becoming ever more important to make sure they are not forgotten.

“These skills help us maintain our parks and open spaces in a natural way, rather than using chemicals or damaging the wildlife or environment. I am looking forward to seeing the art exhibition created during the project.”