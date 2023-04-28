Edit Account-Sign Out
Here's how to celebrate the King's Coronation in Midhurst and Petworth

With the King's coronation set for Saturday, May 6, and street parties taking place across Chichester District, Midhurst and Petworth are all set to celebrate the crowning of a new king.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST

Midhurst Town Council have invited residents and visitors to watch the Coronation parade together on a big screen erected in Market Square, Midhurst. The parish Church will ring their coronation bells from 9.30am for an hour and coverage of the event will be shown onscreen from 10am.

There will be market stalls showing off delicious picnic-style foods, plenty of tables and chairs to use, and activities for the little ones.

Similar events are also taking place in Petworth, where residents are invited to attend a celebration Eucharist at St Mary’s Church from 10.30am. Afterwards, from 3pm to 8pm in the market square, Petworth Town Council have arranged to provide ‘music, entertainment and fun for all the family’, with face-painting, live music and a fancy dress competition in the works.

