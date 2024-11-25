West Sussex Mind is urging supporters to carry out their own run or walk for the Worthing-based charity after Storm Bert forced the cancellation of its biggest fundraising event of the year.

The annual Mental Elf 5k on Worthing prom was due to be led by Olympic legend Sally Gunnell for the second year running but had to be cancelled due to the weather.

Posting on Facebook, West Sussex Mind said: "Due to adverse weather predictions beyond our control we are sad to announce that unfortunately we have to cancel Mental Elf on Sunday 24 November.

"We apologise for the inconvenience.

"As you can imagine we are all really sad to have to make this decision, with all of the hard work that goes into the planning of our main annual fundraiser. Due to safety concerns, the decision has been taken out of our hands, since the announcement from the Met Office of storm Bert.

"If you would still like to participate in the 5k run or walk in the lead up to Christmas and would like to collect your Mental Elf medal, please visit our Durrington office during work hours 9am-4pm. Our Durrington office address: 8-10 Durrington Lane, Durrington, Worthing, BN13 2QG. Thank you in advance for your understanding."

Last year's Mental Elf saw more than 200 people run and walk 5k to raise money for local people's mental health.

Together, they raised more than £9,200, which part-funded a year’s salary for a youth mental health peer support worker. West Sussex Mind, an independent charity, relies on fundraising and donations for much of its work. It has seen a significant increase in demand for its services since the pandemic and worries about the cost of living have continued to fuel demand for mental health support, as well as unmet need among children and young people in the local community.