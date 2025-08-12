Here's how to keep your four legged friends safe during the heatwave, according to the RSPCA

Have a go at making some frozen dog treats to keep your pooch cool

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt - use pet-safe sun cream.

Empower yourself with the knowledge to spot the signs of heatstroke in pets

Ensure animals have constant access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times. For animals that are kept outside, remember that as the sun moves during the day so too does the shade. Somewhere that was shaded in the morning could be in full sun by the afternoon.

Keep guinea pigs cool and hydrated by making them a fresh vegetable treat

Check small animals, poultry and other pets twice a day for flystrike.

Keep fish tanks out of direct sunlight.

Keep pesticides out of reach of animals.

Wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

Encourage pet chickens to stay in shaded areas by hanging up a homemade vegetable garland for chickens

Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly for your dog from pet-friendly ingredients.

Freeze your dog’s water bowl or kong, or add ice cubes to your pet’s bowl.

Fill a paddling pool or spray a hose for your dog to play in - but always supervise them around water.

Make sure that pet snake enclosures are kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended, as snakes become more active during hot weather and can be excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.