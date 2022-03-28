Here's how you can get cheap flights from Gatwick Airport to Bangkok

Ideal for Sussex residents with itchy feet is Singapore Airlines’ low-cost cousin, Scoot, with its non-stop Gatwick to Bangkok flight boasting prices from as little as £190.

The airline, recently named as the 'World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline' flew to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday (March 22).

Excited travellers were given a warm welcome as they arrived at Thailand's largest airport before enjoying all the wonders and delights the country has to offer.

Wat Arun 'Temple of Dawn' Buddhist temple in Bangkok.

One lucky Sussex traveller who enjoyed the inaugural flight said: "It was amazing. Not only was I able to enjoy a fast and direct flight to Bangkok but it only took 20 minutes to get to Gatwick which is on my doorstep.

"Travelling can be a source of anxiety post-pandemic but the Scoot team made it feel like a breeze. Stewards on the flight were diligent and attentive and made me feel completely safe with rigorous Covid safety measures in place.

"And on top of it all, I was able to enjoy a breath-taking few days in one of the world's most incredible cities. For that, I can't thank Scoot enough. It's safe to say the world has reopened."

Campbell Wilson, Scoot’s CEO, said: “The progressive relaxation of international borders presents new opportunities for airlines and travellers alike.

"With the ability to now travel quarantine-free between the United Kingdom and Thailand, Scoot is excited to introduce the only low-cost option between Bangkok and London offering our unique combination of great value and great experience with a touch of Scootitude.

"For nearly ten years, Scoot has empowered travellers to customise their flight experience as they prefer, whether it be with extra legroom, checked baggage, free carry-on cabin luggage of 10kg, inflight Wi-Fi, tasty meals, Scoot-in-Silence or just enjoy an unbeatable airfare.

"We’re excited to now introduce the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline to London.”

While the launch of the new route is huge news for travellers, it also opens up a world of opportunity for Gatwick.

Vice-president of Aviation Development at the airport, Stephanie Wear said adding Bangkok to the selection of long-haul flights was 'great news' for tourists and business alike.

She said the addition of Scoot to the Gatwick family 'highlights the importance of Gatwick to airlines'

She added: "As we look to grow back following the impacts of the pandemic, we hope to be able to add more long-haul routes to our range of destinations and continue to reconnect people and places across the world.”

Scoot flies from London Gatwick to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport before heading to Singapore.