The hotel is offering one lucky entrant a one night stay on the property. SUS-220222-140042001

The Goodwood Estate which is home to some of the UK’s most recognised sporting events has offered the chance for a luxurious one night stay on the property.

As well as the night at the Hotel, the estate is also including a dinner at Farmer, Butcher, Chef on the grounds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To win, entrants must complete the title of Goodwood’s annual event which celebrates all things motorsport.

The competition closes on March 7 with the winner being announced Competition closes 7th March. Winner will be announced on our social media channels.

If you would like to enter visit https://bit.ly/GWhotelWin