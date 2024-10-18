Photo opportunities with Santa are set to take place on the promenade to the right of the Pier.
Here, your pet can meet Mr and Mrs ‘Santa Paws’ – and they will receive a gift!
The event, organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, takes place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8. Tickets cost £5.
To book your ticket, text: 07958062264, with your preferred day and time, name and breed of dog.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.