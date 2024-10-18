Here's how your dog can meet Santa in Eastbourne this Christmas

By Megan Baker

Published 18th Oct 2024
This Christmas, dogs in Eastbourne can meet ‘Santa Paws’ for an adorable, festive photo opportunity.

Photo opportunities with Santa are set to take place on the promenade to the right of the Pier.

Here, your pet can meet Mr and Mrs ‘Santa Paws’ – and they will receive a gift!

The event, organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, takes place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8. Tickets cost £5.

To book your ticket, text: 07958062264, with your preferred day and time, name and breed of dog.

