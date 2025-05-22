Here's what our readers want to see in Eastbourne's old Wilko store

We asked what you wanted to see in the old Wilko store in The Beacon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plasterboard has been put up outside the unit formerly occupied by the discount retailer, sparking fresh hopes that a new shop could be moving in soon.

The discount retailer closed its two Eastbourne stores in 2023 after it collapsed into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after its closure, the brand was bought by CDS Superstores – owners of The Range – who announced that some Wilko stores would return to the high street elsewhere in the UK.

Works taking place at the shopping centre unit. Photo: staff

Unfortunately, we cannot yet confirm if a new brand is planning to move in. A spokesperson for The Beacon said the work teams on site belong to the shopping centre.

"They are cleaning up the store,” the spokesperson said.

“There is no news on a new opening yet.”

So, we took to Facebook to ask our readers what they’d most like to see fill the empty unit in The Beacon.

TK Maxx, IKEA, Zara and even an ice rink were among the suggestions we received. Several readers are also rallying for Wilko to make a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chrissy Burrage said: “I heard it was TK Maxx/Homesense. I would love it to be a Homesense like the one in Brighton.

"Personally [though] I say bring Wilko back as town is lacking a shop that does pet, cheap garden and household items.”

Alison Shaw shared a similar opinion: “TK Maxx would be good, but bring back Wilko, it was a great store.”

Philip Fry added: “How about an ice rink? It would be a winner for Eastbourne.

"It’s what we are crying out for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Croft suggested ‘Aldi or Farmfoods’, while Amber Lily said ‘Zara would be great’.

Martin Owen-Taylor suggested the unit should be made into an ‘indoor market’.

“Split it into concessions and have small businesses,” he said.

"We need a pet shop, haberdashery, hardware shop, start-up fashion businesses.”

What do you hope to see in the unit? Let us know in the comments of this story, or email [email protected].