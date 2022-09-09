Here's when Chichester's proclamation ceremony will take place

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, James Whitmore, will make the public announcement on the steps of County Hall, in Chichester, from midday. Access will be from West Street.

He will be accompanied by the Lord‐Lieutenant, Lady Emma Barnard and the Chairman of the County Council, Pete Bradbury, during the ceremony.

Members of the public are asked to note that there will be limited standing capacity in front of the steps so, if capacity is reached, not everyone will have a clear view of the event.

The ceremony will be held this weekend

In a statement about the Queen, Lady Emma Barnard said: “(The Queen) was part of us all, held fast in the hearts of millions of people with the deepest respect, admiration and, above all, love. I know that I speak for so many when I express my heartfelt gratitude for her, for her selfless and steadfast service to her people.”

"In particular, my thoughts and prayers are with The King, as he prepares for his Coronation and for the days to come. I hope and believe that he and his family will be sustained in their grief by the deep affection that will be shown for his mother as she is laid to rest, and that he will be strengthened by this as he takes his place as our Monarch and a new chapter of our history is born.