Here's when Hastings will proclaim the next sovereign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hastings mayor James Bacon will proclaim King Charles II the new sovereign this Sunday in a ceremony taking place at 3pm on Queens Square, Priory Meadow.
He will be joined by Vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Sara Stonor DL.
Those who wish to leave flowers in honour of Her Majesty are asked to do so at the war memorial in Alexandra Park.
A book of condolences will also be open to sign in Muriel Mutters House. It will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 10, 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.
The proclamation comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died ‘peacefully’ and surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle yesterday (September 8).
Prior to the announcement of her death, relatives rushed to Scotland from across the UK to spend time with the sovereign as she rested in her favourite royal home under medical supervision.