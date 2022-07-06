Here’s why East Hill Lift in Hastings is closed today

The lift has been closed since yesterday and is set to re-open tomorrow, but will be closed again for two days next week. The East Hill Lift should then be open as normal after July 13.

The East Hill Lift has been closed to allow essential surveys of the lifts structure to be carried out.

The West Hill Lift will remain open throughout.

Both the East Hill Lift and the West Hill Lift will close early on July 18, with both lifts closing at 1pm for a staff meeting.

The West Hill Lift finally re-opened in September 2021 after being closed for almost a year due to a technical fault.