Here's why Eastbourne Town Hall's clock tower has fallen silent

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST

Here's why Eastbourne Town Hall's bells have stopped chiming.

Just one year after months of specialist work were completed on the historic clock tower, the quarter-hourly chimes have disappeared once again.

Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed it is aware of the issue and hopes to rectify it ‘as soon as possible’.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A fault was identified in the clock’s electrical system.

Eastbourne Town Hall. Photo: staff
Eastbourne Town Hall. Photo: staff

“However, upon further investigation other issues related to the electrics were identified.

“We hope to have these issues rectified as soon as possible.”

The historic feature was out of commission for four months between 2023 and 2024 for works valued at £200,000, according to contractors Colbran & Wingrove.

For the duration of the project, it was necessary for the bell to be silenced to protect everyone working on the tower.

They were reinstated on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day last year.

